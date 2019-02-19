Cobrapost operation karaoke expose
In yet another shocking expose by Cobrapost, as many as three dozen Bollywood celebrities, TV stars and comedians have been found to agree to make social media posts in favour of a political party in exchange of money. The sting operation titled "Operation Karaoke" exposed big names from the industry in getting involved in this unethical practice in the wake of 2019 general elections.

Celebrities from Bollywood who agreed to be a part of the foul practice are singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Baba Sehgal. Among the lot of actors are Vivek Oberoi, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Amisha Patel, Mahima Chaudhry, Puneet Issar, Surendra Pal, Shreyas Talpade, Pankaj Dheer, his son Nikitin Dheer, Tisca Chopra, Rohit Roy, Deepshikha Nagpal, Akhilendra Mishra, Rahul Bhat, Salim Zaidi, Rakhi Sawant, Aman Verma, Hiten Tejwani, his wife Gauri Pradhan, Evelyn Sharma, Minissha Lamba, Koena Mitra, Poonam Pandey and Sunny Leone.

Comedians who got exposed are Raju Srivastava, Sunil Pal, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar. Choreographers Ganesh Acharya and Sambhavana Seth also come in the list.

Some of the celebrities who refused to accept the offer are Vidya Balan, Arshad Warsi, Raza Murad and Saumya Tandon.

Reporters of Cobrapost, equipped with hidden cameras, approached the mentioned celebrities, asking them if they would like promote a particular political party discreetly on social media in exchange of hefty money.

The price ranged from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per message, and the report stated that some of the stars even demanded money ranging to Rs 20 crore for an eight-month contract. They even agreed to accept the money in cash, which necessarily means black money.

This shocking expose left netizens fuming with hashtag #BikaooBollywood trending on Twitter. Check the videos posted by Cobrapost exposing the stars.