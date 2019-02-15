As the BJP and the Congress continue to slug it out on the political stage with a series of rallies and press conferences, they have now taken the fight to the pop-culture arena and released rap videos of their top leaders -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The two parties are trying to use every possible way to lure voters, especially the youth who have found a new love for rap with the release of the recent Ranveer Singh-starrer "Gully Boy".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took the lead by not only releasing the video first, but also going with an original track called 'Banda apna sahi hai' - which translates to "Our man is right".

The BJP's 2 minutes, 38 seconds song dedicated to Modi highlights the achievements of his government and speaks on significant events like the surgical strike. The Congress followed suit and released a video on Gandhi - a compilation of the Congress chief's images played to the latest rap sensation 'Apna time aayega' (Our time will come). Since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the two parties have also been using memes on social media to take potshots at each other.