Gujarat has a new fashion trend among women and it is the 'Modi sarees'. These sarees have the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them and they are exceedingly popular in his home state.

The photo of PM Modi has digitally printed on these sarees and they are wildly popular among women. There are four types of Modi sarees, reports Times of India.

"It is a different kind of sari which has been launched recently. It is very popular among women. Right now, we have at least four types of saris with PM Modi's pictures on them," a shopkeeper said.

The new trend follows the Modi wedding invitation card where a man, in his son's wedding invitation, asked guests to vote for the BJP leader in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The 68-year-old man from Hyderabad had printed on his son's wedding invitations: "Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha election."

Mukesh Rao Yande, the 27-year-old who is getting married soon is an ardent supporter of PM Modi. According to The News Minute, he said, "It is my way of showing endorsement for Narendra Modi's work and asking support for his re-election."

Yande's isn't the only invitation campaigning for PM Modi. Many invitations in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Delhi have seen many cards with the same caption as above, "Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha election."

According to reports, many youngsters are seen wearing t-shirts and hoodies bearing the phrase "NaMo again". These apparel have been manufactured in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

Twitter/@MothiBJP

Setting merchandise aside, this café in Tamil Nadu has a Modi-themed ambience. This café is in Kovilpatti in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. Dhinesh Rodi, the owner of the café and a BJP youth wing functionary, said that he hopes that people will become aware of the PM's achievements.

Twitter screengrab/Arghya Pratim Saha

Twitter screengrab/Arghya Pratim Saha

The walls of the café have been painted with themes of Awas Yojana, Mudra, Make in India, Ujjwala, Mann Ki Baat, Uri Attack and Surgical Strike.

"Modi wave has begun once again in the country, but Tamil Nadu is a little different. So, we decided to use our café to create awareness among people about the pro-people policies of the government. It just took a few days for us to design the wallpapers and change the theme into Modi," Rodi told Deccan Herald.