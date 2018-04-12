Coachella 2018 is about to kick-start this weekend. The Weeknd, Eminem and Beyoncé will headline the annual musical party this year. A slew of artists, including Cardi B, Led Zeppelin, Artic Monkeys and many more will be performing as well. But Coachella is more than just music. It is about those amazing pool, star-studded parties as well.

These are the places where summer fashion and gossip comes from. Like every year, this year too there is a list of parties being organized for attendees. But which one should you most definitely find an invite to? Here's a list:

Republic Records – Mega Estate:

This is an invite-only party but this is one of the most epic parties at Coachella 2018. The artists on the Republic Records roster include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, Post Malone, Lorde, Matin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, Florence + The Machine, Tyga and many more. So you can imagine how amazing this would be.

The party takes place on April 14 at 1:00pm at Private Mega Estate near Coachella.

Neon Carnival:

Taking place on April 14, Coachella's ultimate after-party is presented by Levi's Brand. Into its ninth year of hosting, attendees will get a chance to groove to DJ Politik's music. The party is being hosted at HITS Desert Park this year.

#RevolveFestival:

Deemed as the "Hottest Party in the Dessert," Revolve hosts the annual part with lots of activations and influencers in the guest list. A slew of performers has also been lined up for the event. A$AP Rocky, Snoop Dog, 21 Savage, Rich the Kid, Nipsey Hussle, GoldLink, Gunna, Kiiara, Saweetie and a secret special guest performance are expected to perform.

Revolve will also host HOH x Urban Decay brunch, a pool party hosted by Shay Mitchell and performance by Rayvn Lenae and DJ set by Brittany Sky on April 12 to 15. Chanel Iman, Elsa Hosk, Emily Ratajkowski, Jasmine Sanders, Romee Strijd, Taylor Hill, and others are expected to attend.

TAO x Revolve Desert Nights is set to take place from April 13 to April 15 features intimate, surprise late night performances and DJ sets. It is an invite-only party that begins at 11 p.m.

BMW i's Powered Paradise In The Desert:

Kylie Jenner will host her first Coachella party post the birth of Stormi this year. Poppy nightclub is partnering with Kylie Cosmetics and BMW i to launch the KYLIE x KOURT collaboration. The party will feature DJ sets by Diplo and Chantel Jeffries. It takes place on Friday, April 13.

American Express Platinum House:

Head to the Parker Palm Springs this weekend to participate in the first-ever SoulAnnex pop-up by SoulCycle, Bootcamp x Meditation classes for Platinum Card Members (plus three friends!) with VIPs and celebs. Unwind in the sun.

Foray Oasis & HYDE Away in the Desert:

Taking place from Saturday, April 14 to Sunday, April 15 (1-5 p.m.), the HYDE part will witness Brody Jenner donning the DJ hat. Sam Feldt will also be performing at the party.

Playboy Social Club Palm Springs:

When you mention Playboy, there is bound to be some kinkiness to the party. Not falling short of the kinkiness, Playboy's Coachella party invite reads "topless fire dancers" giving you a hint of what could probably happen at the event. If that impresses you, head down to the party starting from Friday, April 13 at 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. or Saturday, April 14 for an afternoon pool party between 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Rachel Zoe's ZOEasis:

Belvedere Vodka, The Zoe Report and Rachel Zoe come together to for an epic Coachella party scheduled to take place at The Parker Hotel in Palm Springs on Friday, April 13. Hosting a Marrakesh-themed cocktail and dinner party, the event will bring together celebrities, fashion influencers and industry insiders. Attendees including Rachel Zoe, Victoria Justice, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Dove Cameron, Kathryn Schwarzenegger and more. Pamela Katz will be on the DJ set.

Entries to these parties are based on invite-only.