Shah Rukh Khan - Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan and the song, Besharam Rang, has been through its fare share of controversies. However, nothing could come in the way of the film receiving grand success. The film has been shattering box office records and is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of all times.

UP CM breaks his silence

Amid all this, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has now spoken about the Beshram Rang controversy. He has also opened up about the boycott trend that the industry has been put through. The CM stressed on the aspect of artists getting respect, but insisted that they should also consider not making something that could hurt religious sentiments or give way to any controversy.

"The film director should also take into consideration while making a film that it should not have scenes which could give rise to controversy or hurt public sentiments," News18 quoted him saying. "Any artist, litterateur or anyone with accomplishments should be respected. Uttar Pradesh has also made a policy for films and many films are being made in the state," report quoted him further saying.

Prior to this, PM Narendra Modi had also reportedly instructed his party members to refrain from making unneccessary statements on films or any medium of entertainment. Suniel Shetty was one of the first actors to come out and urge the government to take action and a firm stand on the irresponsible statements made by party workers on films, actors and actresses.