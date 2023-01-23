Amid the controversy surrounding the Besharam Rang song and Deepika Padukone's bikini scenes, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has spoken about the song and what she wanted to convey through it. The song from Pathaan has become a trending topic ever since it was released and rightly so. Many fans and followers can't get over Deepika - SRK's sizzling chemistry, many called the song "vulgar" and raised objections.

Vaibhavi shares her opinion

However, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has now opened up on why it made sense for even Shah Rukh Khan's character to come shirtless and lose that shirt in the song. She also questioned who goes to the beach wearing full clothes. In a latest video on YRF, this is what Merchant had to say.

What the song demanded

"I was very clear that I did not want it to look like a typical Hindi film beach party song. The song is very languid. It is laid back, it is that of adaa (moves). It does not have ki ab steps daalun iss mai, iss mai bohot saare movements daalun. (It was not about adding steps and movements). Logically, also if the hero met the girl, obviously there has to be a chemistry, chemistry building," she said.

"He cannot just land up at location, and start dancing. This song was about nuances, about adaa, about sensuality and relaxed in your body. Therefore, it made sense for even Shah Rukh's character to lose that shirt of his and walk out. Nobody goes to a beach wearing fully clothes," Vaibhavi added.