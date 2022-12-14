Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's much-awaited film 'Pathaan' may face problems in Madhya Pradesh as both the ruling and the opposition have objected to the saffron costume worn by the actor in the film. Mishra, the spokesperson of the state government, also said Padukone has been a supporter of the "Tukde Tukde gang" as seen in the JNU case.

Reacting to the latest song from the film, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday termed the costumes and scenes in the film 'obscene and condemnable'. "I would request to correct the scenes and her (Padukone's) costumes (in the song), otherwise whether this film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not will be a question to be considered," Mishra told reporters in Mhow in Indore district.

In a video shared by Narottam Mishra on his Twitter, he said, "Actress Deepika Padukone supporting Tukde Tukde gang in the song of the film #Pathan The costumes are highly objectionable and the song has been shot with a dirty mindset. The scenes and costumes of the songs should be corrected, otherwise whether the film should be allowed in Madhya Pradesh or not, it would be a matter of consideration." [sic]

The leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, has also expressed his anger about the costumes in the song. "The scenes of the song and costumes are highly objectionable. Such things are not acceptable in Indian culture," Singh said on Wednesday. Sanskriti Bachao Manch also joined the bandwagon and staged a protest against the film.

About the song

Besharam Rang has been composed by Vishal-Sheykhar with lyrics by Kumaar. The song has been sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal, and Sheykhar with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen in over four years. The action thriller also stars John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Aanand. The film is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions apart from Hindi.