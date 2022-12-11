"Apni kursi ki peeti band lo Mausam badlane wala hai...(Fasten your seatbelt, the weather is about to change). The dialogue mouthed by Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan's teaser is already famous. Just a few hours from now, Pathaan's first song Besharam Rang will be dropped online.

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the magical chemistry between Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan drops new posters from the film Pathaan

Keeping the curiosity intact, ahead of the release of the first song, Besharam Rang from Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan has dropped two enticing posters from the song, featuring Deepika Padukone and himself.

In the first poster shared by Shah Rukh Khan, we can see SRK on a boat sporting a man bun, looking dashing as ever.

Sharing the poster featuring his new look, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Of Boats...of Beauty....and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM- youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM."

Fans can't stop gushing over SRK and Deepika Padukone's new posters from Pathaan's song Besharam Rang

Fans were in awe of Shah Rukh Khan's new look from the movie and flocked to the comment section.

One of the fans said, "King khan is back with powerhouse swag."

While another wrote, "Can't wait my man Shahrukh Khan is coming back after 4 years."

The third user wrote, "I was waiting for the gorgeous Pathaan's look. Can't wait for tomorrow."

The fourth one mentioned, "Now this is what we call "Mahaul bana diya." (You have created a pleasant atmosphere).

Check out the poster here:

In the poster, Deepika looks smoking hot in a yellow bikini. Setting the mood apt for the song. SRK captioned the post ft Deepika, 'Mirror mirror on the wall, she's the most glamorous of them all! #BesharamRang song dropping on 12th Dec at 11 AM - https://youtu.be/huxhqphtDrM Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.'

Earlier, SRK had shared another poster in which Deepika was wearing a golden monokini and posing next to the sea.

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan are Bollywood's most loved on-screen pairs. Earlier this year, the two sizzled in Spain as leaked photos from the sets of Besharam Rang took the internet by storm! The glamourous duo shot this hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and DP her perfect bikini bod. They then headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27th.

SRK and Deepika Padukone have given Bollywood some of the biggest hits of all time

SRK and Deepika are one of the biggest on-screen pairings in the history of Indian cinema given their epic blockbusters Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year.

Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. The adrenaline-pumping, visually extravagant film presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun-toting spy with a license to kill.

Pathaan is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.