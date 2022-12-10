Social media never fails to amaze us. Be it with memes, or bizarre trends. Remember almost a year ago, a zoom conversation with a friend during an online lecture had gone vial. in 2021, during an online lecture of more than 111 students gathered for a lecture on Zoom. One of the participants in the call named Shweta was talking to one of her friends named Radhika on a separate call. unfortunately, Shweta's mic was on and her conversation with Radhika was entirely audible for the remaining participants on the now-viral Zoom meeting video of a girl talking to her boyfriend went viral, and the internet was left in splits

Almost two years later, a similar incident cracked up a hilarious phone conversation of a girl named Vanshika pouring her heart out to her friend post-break-up. Her crying session with her friend has gone viral on social media.

Vanshika's voice call recording video of her crying session post-break-up has gone viral.

The clip that has surfaced online shows, a girl who has kept her phone on speaker and is speaking to a caller (her friend) Vanshika. The heartbroken girl shares how heartbroken she is after her boyfriend Akash broke up with her just after their two-month anniversary. Vanshika shares all the preparations she had made to celebrate the day but the guy ditched her.

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session ?? pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

The conversation begins like this, "Meri aur Akash ki 2-month anniversary ke liye threading, waxing sab karayi maine. Itna dard hua ki parlour vali ke samne cheekhein nikal gayi meri (I got threading and waxing done for my two-month anniversary with Akash. It was so painful that I screamed in front of the parlour staff)."

"Aur bande ki audacity dekh (And look at his audacity) Akash said, "I'm not sure about us. I think we should take a break, " adds Vanshika.

Continuing her story, Vanshika says, "Bhai tujhe pata hai na college ke samne line lagi rehti hain larko ki. Aur maine ek ek ko reject kiya hai sirf is bande k liye (You know that boys queue outside the college to date me and I rejected everyone to date him)."

Vanshika continues, "Vahi na bhai. Maine ittne efforts put kiye hain is bande ke liye. Itti mehengi heels leli maine iske liye. Mujhse chala bhi nahi jata dhang se heels me. Fir bhi maine socha 2-month anniversary hai chalo kuch karte hain iske liye." (That's what. I put in so much efforts for him. I bought expensive heels even when I can't walk properly while wearing them. I thought I should do something special for him for our two-month anniversary)."

Her friend responds, "Yes, the two-month anniversary is not a small deal yaar."

Vanshika says, "Upar se mujhe pata hota ki aisa hone vala hai toh thoda wait hi kar leti mai Myntra ki sale ka. Kam se kam thode paise bach jate mere (If I had known that this was going to happen, I would have waited for Myntra sale. I would have saved money)."

Her friend tries to console her and tells her that savings are important.

Vanshika adds, "Arrey bhai, maine uske liye kya nahi kiya? Maine football tak dekhna shuru kar diya. Mujhe kuch samajh nahi aata hai but maine fir bhi dekha ki use pasand hai mai bhi dekhu (What have I not done for him? I even started watching football when I don't understand anything about the game. Just because he likes it)."

probably the funniest post-breakup crying session ?? pic.twitter.com/tkac4bbgxs — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) December 8, 2022

Vanshika's heartbreaking sob story has become fodder for hilarious memes that are unmissable.

Take a look:

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Vansika deserves a better friend."

Another user said, "It's such a shame. I can't believe you just invade her privacy for some views. Can't believe anyone at this point. She was trying to be vulnerable with you, and this is what you did to her! Terrible. Literally"

It's such a shame. I can't believe you just invade her privacy for some views. Can't believe anyone at this point. She was trying to be vulnerable with you, and this is what you did to her! Terrible. Literally — dhruviii (@dhruviiiparmar) December 9, 2022

Th third one said, "I really hope this video reaches her and she's more careful about who she calls her "friends". No hate to you, but this is outright insensitive :). Think about how you'd feel if someone you thought was your "friend" did this to you, that's all :)"

Akash waiting outside the house of Vanshika's best friend pic.twitter.com/Y5qb3oZA0h — P U N I T (@punitolicss) December 10, 2022

Vanshika to her friend pic.twitter.com/nfj2SV7a34 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 9, 2022

Hope you've got your break-up playlist ready ?

PS- Crying burns calories too ;)#Vanshika https://t.co/xrN3VQSrLu — boAt (@RockWithboAt) December 9, 2022

Vanshika ki breakup story on loop. pic.twitter.com/RMzjPfoAXb — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 9, 2022

vanshika rejecting boys outside her college for akash: pic.twitter.com/7bY6llG708 — αdil (@ixadilx) December 9, 2022

Why you judging Vanshika for crying in a 2 months relationship?

I have cried for a 1 week casual thing lmao ??? some ppl r weak okay — Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) December 8, 2022