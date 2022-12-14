Deepika Padukone is an absolute fireball in the first song of Pathaan. From the peppy lyrics, the quirky signature step, to Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan's sizzling chemistry; everything has already made the song trend on top. It is after a long time that the fans got to see the sensuous and seductive avatar of Deepika in the song.

Choreographer spills the beans

The Padmaavat actress seems to have totally unleashed herself and surrendered herself to the commands of the choreographer. And there is no doubt that it definitely has paid off. Choreographer of the song, Vaibhavi Merchant has spoken at length about Deepika's dedication towards the song. She has revealed that the actress had a personal trainer and dietician to help her maintain that ravishing look.

Merchant has also revealed that the actress didn't say no to any of the costumes used in the Besharam Rang song either and that helped in making it stand out even more. The song was shot in Spain's coastal towns Mallorca, Cadiz and Jerez.

Deepika Padukone's attitude towards the costumes

"Deepika put in a lot of hard work to look the way she is looking in Besharam Rang. She had an entire crew - dietitian, her physical trainer and the stunning costumes by Shaleena. I was mighty impressed with the way she just approached all the costumes she's like, yeah, she's cool to wear this, she's cool to wear that. So, I think that really triggered a certain style in which this song should be shot. Because I was like, I can't make her wear those costumes and make her do steps in a way that we usually shoot songs."