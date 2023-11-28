Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal is all set to release this Friday, that is December 1, 2023.

The film has been certified by CBFC as 'A' (Adults only)

Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy got an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) gave the movie an 18+ certificate (suitable only for adults). The board has described the movie as ''strong bloody violence.''

There are several scenes on domestic abuse violence, sexual violence and sexual threat

"A bloodied murderer lies on top of his new wife in front of wedding guests. It is implied that he means to rape another woman. A man has sex with a woman as a ruse to make her fall in love with him, following which he humiliates her," the description reads.

During a recent media interaction, Sandeep Vanga in an interview with The Hindu said, "I did not face much criticism for Arjun Reddy, but it was different for Kabir Singh. I don't want to name anyone but I saw a few people debating about Kabir Singh to get publicity before the release of their own films. A leading producer-director said he was scared to admit liking Kabir Singh. People acted as though I had made a film along the lines of the French film Irreversible. That film left me disturbed for days, though I could also see the artistic side of it."

"Bhale umr me chota ho par Ranbir ka performance dekh kar pair chune ka mann karta hai, inke jaisa patience maine aaj tak kahi nahi dekha"



- Sandeep Vanga on Ranbir's performance in #AnimalMovie pic.twitter.com/IZU8P9Zrmn — Rafiz (@rafiz_RK) November 27, 2023

The Runtime of the film Animal is above 3 hours

Speaking about the lengthy runtime of the film, Ranbir Kapoor said in a statement, "The story of 'Animal' requires this amount of time to reach the audience. We saw the first cut which was 3 hours and 49 mins and we were entertained. Don't be panicked by the length and just come experience cinema at its best."

The intimate close-up scenes have been chopped by the censorboard

According to a report on Times Now, there are various cuts in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial too. Something as basic a word as costume has also been replaced with vastra. The report further suggests that the director was astonished to learn about the changes made to the film but did not brood about it too much because he was confident about his final producers.

The trailer for the movie was 3-minute-32-second and was full of bloodshed, action violence, and abusive scenes.

Animal also stars Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor.

The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1 and will clash with Sam Bahadur at the box office.