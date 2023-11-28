The makers of 'Animal' are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. The movie is releasing on December 1, 2023.

On Monday, the team organized a pre-release event with the cast to interact with fans and media in Hyderabad. Director SS Rajamouli and actor Mahesh Babu joined Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Ranbir's warm gesture wowed fans, the actor greeted SS Rajamouli touched his feet as a mark of respect and even gave the RRR director a warm hug.

Who wore what

Rajamouli wore a brown shirt and beige pants. Mahesh wore a white-coloured T-shirt with black pants. Ranbir opted for a mustard jacket with beige pants. Anil wore a printed jacket with black pants.

Rashmika Mandanna looked resplendent in a yellow sari.

Several videos and pictures are doing the rounds on social media.

Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor interacted with the crowd and engaged in banter.

Bobby said to Mahesh Babu, "Years back, I was shooting in your studio and your dad called me for your mahurat. And look at you now, man!"

Anil then invited Mahesh Babu to join him in dancing to one of the latter's hit tracks and asked Ranbir to join them as well. Despite Ranbir initially gesturing a polite no, Anil Kapoor jokingly said "You can't say no to me; I am your senior!"

Eventually, Ranbir, Bobby Deol, and Mahesh Babu joined Anil Kapoor in an impromptu jig to one of Mahesh Babu's popular songs.

Mahesh Babu didn't dance; he gave Anil Kapoor a warm hug.

Ranbir shows Mahesh Babu Raha's picture

In another glimpse from the same event, Ranbir was seen showing something on his phone to Mahesh Babu. Moreover, the Telegu star was seen extremely happy and excited after looking at Ranbir's phone screen.

"I have told him before when I met him but I dont think he took that seriously .

"I have told him before when I met him but I dont think he took that seriously .

I am a Huge #RanbirKapoor Fan and in my opinion he is the best actor in India "-#MaheshBabu

Sharing the glimpse, an X user mentioned that Ranbir was showing his daughter, Raha's picture to Mahesh Babu.

Fans were seen gushing over the video and shared how much Ranbir adores his daughter Raha.

Rajamouli also declared Ranbir as his favourite actor, confidently stating, "Without hesitation, I'll tell you, my favourite actor is Ranbir Kapoor."

About Animal

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes. 'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.