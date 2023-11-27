Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Animal.

The album launch of the film was held on Friday in Mumbai, wherein Ranbir-Bobby and the singers performed and enthralled the media and fans. Vishal Mishra, and B Praak among others sang the songs from the animal.

The bromance between Bobby and Ranbir was simply unmissable. They were seen dancing together to various songs, including Ranbir's 'Badtameez Dil' and Bobby's 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela'.

Ranbir Kapoor says he uses his wife Alia Bhatt's Spotify and 'gets it for free'

The event was hosted by Spotify Premium. During the event, Ranbir expressed his dissatisfaction with the "Recurring payment system".

Ranbir Kapoor destroying Spotify at a Spotify Event for #Animal ? pic.twitter.com/RY0Q7uLDJZ — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 24, 2023

Giving an example of the Spotify music app, Kapoor revealed that he is using his wife Alia Bhatt's premium account, and she has to re-enter her details every month.

Social media users who are using the music app resonated with the issue and swamped networking sites and shared the video of Ranbir Kapoor and agreed with him.

Ranbir also revealed whether he is a Spotify premium member and said, "I am on Alia's family plan, mera free aajata hai (I get it for free). I am just saying that she has to put in her details every month. So is this an India problem or is this a Spotify problem."

Bobby then said, "I have the annual plan," to which Ranbir said, "Can I come on your family plan?" leaving everyone in splits.

"I had to stop using apps that charge in USD because of this. The cards were getting rejected and I was getting penalised for late payments. That's why even Apple removed the card option completely due to RBI changes," an X user wrote.

RBI's recuuring payment system

The central bank in 2021 launched new recurring payment rules under which subscription-based app users will need to give their assent and go through a two-factor authentication process for every payment above Rs 5,000.

This year, however, it increased the limit for e-mandates/ standing instructions on credit/debit cards and prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) for recurring transactions to Rs 15,000.