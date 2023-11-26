Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been receiving death threats from Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The actor has beefed up his security.

Bishnoi, a prime accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, told the Delhi Police back in 2022 that his community would not forgive Salman Khan unless he tendered an apology for killing a blackbuck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The Gangster has threatened to kill Salman Khan.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fires gunshots at Gippy Gerewal's Canada home

Recently, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fired gunshots at Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal's Canada home. And in response to the act, he penned a note on Facebook that read- "Your close ties to Salman Khan won't protect you. It's time for your 'brother' to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don't fool yourself into thinking."

The post also said, "No one can save you. Your flamboyant response to Sidhu Moose Wala's death didn't go unnoticed. We are well aware of his character and his criminal connections."

Lawrence Bishnoi is a rather famous gangster and has many criminal cases filed against him, including charges of murder and extortion. He is reportedly linked to around 700 shooters around the globe.

Security beefed up at Salman's house after death threat

Meanwhile, Salman Khan who is busy with media interactions after the success of Tiger 3 is giving interviews to the media. The actor has a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser in his collection. He also imported Nissan's most expensive SUV (Nissan Patrol) for security reasons earlier in April.