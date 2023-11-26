Renowned YouTuber, Carry Minati whose real name is Ajey Nagar often grabs headlines for making parody videos, the young YouTuber usually roasts influential people, motivational speakers and more.

From Salman Khan's Bigg Boss to roasting the inmates inside the house. In the past, Carry has roasted YouTubers like Flying Beast, a.k.a Gaurav Taneja, Armaan Malik, Technical Guruji and many more.

Recently, Carry was called out by ace motivational speaker, Sandeep Maheshwari for mocking his audience.

Sandeep Maheshwari called out Carry Minati for using foul language

In his latest Video, Carry mimicked Sandeep and Ranveer Allahbadia.

Sandeep Maheshwar didn't like the way Carry Minati took a dig at his audience. Just after Carry Minati posted his video, Sandeep penned a post on the YouTube forum and wrote, "Dear Carry Minati, you made a parody video on me. That's cool, but while imitating my character, you said m***** and c****** to my audience. It is not funny. Disappointed."

For those who don't know, Sandeep Maheshwari is a successful entrepreneur, he is also a guide, a mentor and a youth icon.

As soon as this message reached Carry Minati, he apologised and clarified that before making and uploading the video on social media he had sought approval from Maheshwari.

He wrote, "We had a call with Sandeep sir & we have removed all the segments he requested & likewise, he has also removed his community post. I have a lot of respect for Sandeep sir & each individual from whom our characters are inspired. Our intention is never to hurt anyone's sentiments for eg. you might feel Ankit bhai is shown in a bad light but if you watch carefully we are imitating the people who try to be like Ankit bhai but not him exactly so please do not spread hate towards anyone saare apne hee log hai, parody video means picking characteristics of certain individuals who are popular at the time & doing things they won't normally do. It is just for fun, thank you..."