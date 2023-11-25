Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are leaving no stone unturned to promote their upcoming film Animal. On Friday evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol danced their heart out at the song launch of their film Animal.

Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor recreated some of the songs from their films. Ranbir unleashed his inner Rockstar vibes and lip-synced songs from the cult film and he even played the guitar.

Ranbir grooves with Bobby on 'Batameez Dil'

Ranbir Kapoor made Bobby laugh and blush as he recreated some of his most popular songs and dance steps.

From Love Tujhe Love from Bobby's debut movie Barsaat to Batameez Dil, Betabiyan from Bobby's hit film Gupt, 'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from Gupt and many more. The bromance between Ranbir and Bobby was electrifying on the stage.

Ranbir during one of the song performances is heard saying, "Main aap logon ko ek baat bata du yeh gana 2013 mein release hua tha. Par main jahan bhi jata hu yeh gana mere peeche ata hai. Main abhi 41 years ka hu, mere se nai hota hai abhi yeh sab. Mere back tut jaati hai. Main sab event managers se aaj yeh keh raha hu please yeh gana mat bajwana. Koi slow gana bajwana." (Wherever I go, Batameez Dil is played and now I can't dance to this song, as I am 41 years old and my back hurts).

'Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela' from Gupt: The Hidden Truth' from Bobby's movie. He also joined Ranbir and did hook steps.

Animal stars Bobby as the antagonist who locks horns with Ranbir. There is also Anil Kapoor as Ranbir's father, Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Tripti Dimri and others. The film releases on December 1. The film will be clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.