After the success of Brahmastra and Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the next release - Animal. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday. Fans and celebs lauded Ranbir and Bobby's blood bath and high-octane action.

The film shows Ranbir's childhood trauma as he wants Anil Kapoor to spend time with him and acknowledge his presence. It is a dark and raging role. Ranbir prepped hard for his role.

Ranbir Kapoor says Alia will beat him if he takes his characters home

After the trailer launch, during an event, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about whether he would take the character home.

Ranbir also opened up that during the shoot of the film, Raha was born and he would rush home after wrapping up to see her.

He said, "The switching on and switching off part was very important because when I was starting Animal, I became a father. Raha was born. I was going on set, doing all these things and going home and seeing my daughter was surreal. When you're inspired, aapka kaam aasani se ho jaata hai (When you're inspired, you are able to do your work easily). We wrapped the film in almost 100 days."

He also shared that despite the intensity of his character, he likes to return to his family as himself. Explaining the reason behind it, he stated, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake aise act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti." (If I act and stay with my character at home, my wife would have beaten me up).

The film is all set to be released in theatres on December 1. Animal was scheduled to be released on August 11, 2023, but was pushed due to pending post-production work.