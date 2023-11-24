The trailer of the highly anticipated film Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna was dropped on Thursday. Netizens were blown away by Ranbir and Bobby's power-packed gruesome performance and were speechless upon seeing Ranbir's raging act.

'Soaked in blood', Ranbir Kapoor's raging eyes are all out to kill the one who shot his father Anil Kapoor. The film's trailer talks about Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's father-son turmoiled relationship.

Ranbir Kapoor says he was reminded of dad Rishi Kapoor while filming Animal

The trailer was launched in Delhi. During the press conference, Ranbir was questioned about the inspiration behind his portrayal of this intense and angry character.

Ranbir shares, "Main jab Sandeep (Reddy Vanga) se milta tha toh yahi poochta tha ki Sandeep ek reference dedo. Maine kabhi yeh... matlab I've never heard anything like this, mujhe kabhi yeh cheezein mehsoos nahi hui hain (Whenever I spoke to Sandeep, I would seek a reference. I've never experienced or sensed anything quite like it before.)"

The 41-year-old actor then confesses that he would remember his father, Late Rishi Kapoor and seek references from his behaviour. "I think eventually, subconsciously kahin na kahin mujhe mere papa ki yaad aayi. I think jis tareeke se voh baat karte the, he was a very passionate and aggressive man (On a subconscious level, my thoughts turned to my father. The manner in which he expressed himself, he was a very passionate and aggressive man)."

Box office clash between Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal

Animal is all set to release on December 1, 2023, and will clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.