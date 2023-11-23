After unveiling a gruesome week ago, followed by two songs the makers have released the full-fledged trailer of T-Series has now released the first trailer for the hotly anticipated Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

It's bold, gritty and full of bloodshed and revenge. Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol will make your jaws drop with their on-screen persona. The trailer shares a toxic love-hate relationship between father and son.

Ranbir Kapoor's character idolises his father ever since his childhood but his love has never been reciprocated. Ranbir turns violent and criminal when his father is in trouble.

Ranbir unleashes his inner 'Animal' and goes on a hyper-violent revenge mission after his father is attacked.

The trailer showcases mesmerising chemistry between the new on-screen pair, Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. There are several instances of his anger and vengeance doesn't despite the love of his life trying to stop him from walking on the violent path.

Ranbir's goal is to seek revenge from Bobby Deol who is responsible for his father's death. The trailer wil keep you hooked. Especially the background score that goes well with the screenplay.

Ranbir is outstanding with his expressions and emotions. Bobby Deol dipped in blood and performing action sequences will make your jaws drop.

While Rashmika Mandanna portrays the character of 'Gitanjali', with very little focus on the romantic saga between Ranbir and Rashmika. The trailer only lets out the relationship dynamics between Ranbir, Bobby and Anil Kapoor.

From celebs to social media users, everyone lauded Ranbir's spine-chilling act and dubbed it as one of his finest performances of all time.

A user wrote, "This looks like the most psychotic performance from a Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor is always good at playing different characters, but this is just another level.."

Another mentioned, "Presenting Ranbir RAGE Kapoor..."

Alia Bhatt gives a shoutout to husband Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor can't stop praising Ranbir Kapoor and took to their social media handles and revealed that they have watched

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Can't really type a full caption - too busy watching this trailer for the 7000th time. My mind is officially blown. I need to watch this movie. Like now. ANIMAL: setting cinemas on fire from the 1st of December.Brace yourselves..."

Opening up about his character in the film, Ranbir said, "My character in the film is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability. He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona."

Animal is slated to hit the silver screen on December 1st,2023.