Even though Elon Musk has several times called humans the only intelligent species in the universe, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that an advanced alien group is already here on earth. And now, they have started claiming that these aliens are monitoring SpaceX rocket launch as well.

Alien UFO near SpaceX rocket?

The mindblowing video, featuring a transparent disc-shaped object has been released by self-styled UFO hunter Scott C Waring, who is currently operating from Taiwan. In his recent website post, Waring revealed that this astonishing find was made by one of his Russian followers.

"He said there was a disk near the SpaceX rocket test and the UFO stayed there for many hours. I went back and checked the old feed that is still online. In the video, I found that the UFO was seen for about six hours of the eleven-hour broadcast. How did no one else see this? Well, one possible explanation is that the UFO was cloaked and that would make it 99.9% transparent," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring suspects Elon Musk is an alien

In his website post, Waring shockingly questioned whether Elon Musk is an alien. However, he assured that aliens are monitoring SpaceX rocket launches.

"What the aliens failed to realize is that UFOs have mass and they displace the clouds around them, causing a thickening of the clouds, which allow us to see a dark disk. This is 100% proof that aliens are closely watching SpaceX rocket launches. But this makes me wonder...is Elon Musk an alien? And are those his alien friends he works within the disk?" added Waring.

The video uploaded by Waring on his official YouTube channel has gone viral, and it has made his followers believe that alien existence on earth could be real.

"I've seen this shape in other launches as well!" commented Michael O J Neill, a YouTube user.

"In the original video can you see the disc appear and disappear, anyone?" asked Tammy M, another YouTube user.

This is not the first time that Waring is spotting UFO-like objects. Earlier, Waring had claimed to have discovered UFOs near the ISS, and he asserted that astronauts aboard the space station are in contact with aliens.