Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that are happening in various parts of the globe are a strong indication that aliens are already here on the blue planet. Adding up the heat to this strongly unbelievable theory, a UFO video has been now captured from the skies of New York. The video clip shows three bright flying objects hovering in the night skies on January 26, and the clip has been now submitted to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

Bright UFOs appeared in New York skies

The eyewitness who saw the UFO event claimed that the objects spotted in the skies were not planes or satellites.

"I initially thought it was a planet as I like to watch the night sky but as the moment unfolded I realized it was a UFO. Out of nowhere two more orange orbs came into view and stayed for approximately two minutes," said the witness.

The eyewitness added that these flying objects disappeared in the skies after moving erratically.

Alien disclosure soon?

The UFO video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. Waring, in his recent post on UFO Sightings Daily claimed that this clip is irrefutable proof of alien existence. He also suggested that aliens are trying to show up, and he believes it is a sign of imminent disclosure.

"Several glowing objects are seen crossing the sky over New York this week. The objects are following each other and moving silently. Glowing powerfully, they are easy to make out in the darkness of night. Many alien crafts want to be seen. Some say it's the alien way of easing humanity into knowing that they exist, little by little in order to not create panic," wrote Waring on his website.