Cleveland CycleWerks made India debut at Auto Expo 2018

CCW India headquartered in Mumbai and set up a plant in Pune

CCW will offer Ace Café Racer, Ace Scrambler, Ace deluxe and Misfit retro-themed bikes

Cleveland CycleWerks (CCW), the American boutique motorcycle-maker stepped into India by showcasing its retro-themed motorcycles at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. However, there was no news regarding the launch after the debut. Now the company has confirmed that the sale of the Ace Café Racer, Ace Scrambler, Ace deluxe and Misfit will start in October this year.

Cleveland CycleWerks started India operations with the Hyderabad-based Laish-Madison Motor Werks and the duo has set up a fully integrated assembly facility in Pune. Headquartered in Mumbai, CCW India is currently building up a dealer network in 12-14 cities of India. By end of this year, CCW India aims to grow 35 dealership network.

What is new about Cleveland CycleWerks?

Retro-styled bikes with modern and cycle parts are one of biggest success formula these days. When established automakers charge a premium for such products, CCW bikes will be easy on pockets.

CCW's Ace family of bikes are lightweight and the Ace deluxe comes with front forks with old-school fork gators, vented wavefront rotor with single-piston calliper and ergonomic rider position. The Ace Scrambler and Cafe racer get aluminium wheels, inverted front forks and twin hydraulic shock absorber at the rear.

The Ace range draws power from an air-cooled 229.5cc single cylinder engine, producing 14.08bhp and 16.5Nm. The mill comes mated to a five-speed transmission and the bike weighs just 136kg. It can go up to 112kmph speed and has a 12-litre fuel tank.

The CCW Misfit, on the other hand, is in its second generation now and is powered by a 223cc single cylinder air cooled engine. The mill develops 16.09bhp of power and 18Nm of torque mated to five-speed constant mesh transmission. The Misfit comes with 320mm single disc brake up front and a 220mm disc at the rear.

Cleveland CycleWerks- a short history

The boutique motorcycle-maker based in Cleveland, Ohio is not a popular name in the two-wheeler industry. The company was set up in 2009 and its first motorcycle, a hard-tail bobber called 'the Heist' debuted in February 2010. Despite being a newbie, CCW is aggressively expanding its territory and its distribution currently spread across 23 countries.