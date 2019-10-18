The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Rajan Gogoi has written a letter to the government recommending Sharad Arvind Bobde as the next Chief Justice of India, according to reports.

Justice Gogoi, the 46th Chief Justice of India, who swore in on October 3, 2018, is retiring on November 17. The CJI recommended the government to look into the process for SA Bobde as the next head of the judiciary of the country.

Official sources said the chief justice has gone by the convention to recommend the name of the next senior judge after him as his successor.

Justice Bode is a former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court and is said to be number 2 in seniority who is due to retire on April 23, 2021.

Born in Nagpur on April 25, 1956, Justice Bobde studied at Nagpur University after which he joined the Bombay High Court in 2000 as an additional judge. In 2012, he became Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. In 2013, he was elevated to the Supreme Court.