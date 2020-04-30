A video that shows an autopsy procedure conducted on an alien has been rounding the internet for many years. The video was originally released on YouTube by British musician Ray Santilli in 1995, and he claimed that the autopsy was conducted on an alien body recovered from the Roswell UFO crash site in 1947. The British musician also made it clear that the clip was supplied to him by a military cameraman who wished to stay anonymous.

Was Santilli silenced?

However, in 2006, Santilli admitted that the released film was not authentic, and it was a staged reconstruction of the original clip. As per Santilli, the original clip became deteriorated, but there are a few frames from the original autopsy which were included in this reconstructed footage. The admission from Santilli put him on bad light, and several people alleged that the British musician had released the clip just for the sake of publicity.

But now, Scott C Waring, a popular alien hunter who is currently operating from Taiwan has claimed that the released clip was original indeed. Waring argued that the CIA has bribed Santilli to claim that the extraterrestrial footage is fabricated.

"UK musician Ray Santilli was paid by the CIA or MI5 working through the CIA to cause the public to stop believing in this raw footage from the Roswell UFO crash. I stake my reputation on that! For instance, the CIA had a program that started in the 1950s to use the money to cause disinformation and control what the public believes...its called Project Blue Bird," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

A genuine alien autopsy performed by medical experts?

In his website post, Waring cited several reasons to substantiate the fact that the alien autopsy was real. As per Waring, fake videos started dominating the world in 2008 when YouTube started monetizing clips, but the autopsy footage was shot long back in 1947. The Taiwanese researcher also made it clear that the techniques used by the doctors in the video clearly shows that it was shot in the 1940s.

"The technique the doctors are using for the autopsy matches exactly how an autopsy would take place in the 1940s. The autopsy video shows detailed inside organs, blood, and bones that no video would show until the year 1970s. Not only is the autopsy of an alien seen in the video, but actual metal parts from the Area 51 crash site were seen in the doctor's hands with the only high detail of the alien writing symbols in existence," added Waring.