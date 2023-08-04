Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur might keep denying it, but their lovey-dovey vacation pictures have totally spilled the beans. From gazing into each others' eyes to locking each other in warm embrace, many pictures of the couple went viral on social media. There has been constant whisper of the extremely good looking trying to keep it hidden.

Chunky Panday reacts

And now, Ananya's father and actor, Chunky Panday has reacted to the rumours. "Nahi nahi... wo toh hone wala hai. (no no, this is bound to happen.) They say na you live by the soul you die by the soul. We are in the glamour profession ye sab hone wala hai (and all this will happen). Collateral damage hone wala hai. You can't prevent it," he reportedly told Bollywood Bubble.

Ananya's onscreen chemistry

On being asked with whom Ananya Panday looks good onscreen, Chunky had a number of names. "I think right from Tiger Shroff starting off, even with Karthik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh. They were superb so she has always complimented the heroes and it's been a great journey for her. She's lucky," he said.

It was Karan Johar who dropped some major hints on something brewing between Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur. He said that he saw the two of them at a party and things looked quite steaming for the two of them. Prior to Aditya, Ananya has been linked with Vijay Deverakonda and Ishaan Khatter.