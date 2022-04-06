One of the most adorable couples in the industry - Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter – have reportedly called it quits. The duo parted ways after reportedly dating for over three years. The two fell for each other while shooting for Khaali Peeli and had been going strong ever since. However, they have parted ways on a mutual note.

What went wrong

"The two bonded well on the sets of Khaali Peeli and that led to the beginning of a new journey. However, after living their lives together for 3 years, they have decided to finally end their relationship. It has been a mutual call and things have ended on a positive note. The two will continue to be cordial going forward," a source told Pinkvilla.

"It's all fine for them on the friendship front, and they have parted ways on a good note. They realised that their way of looking at things was a little different from each other and hence the decision," the report further said.

Fans hope for the best

Ananya and Ishaan were often spotted enjoying themselves with each other's families. Even during NCB's questioning of Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter stood by her rock solid. From buying flowers for her to paying her visits, the actor seemed every bit of a doting partner. Their fans now wish this to be just a lover's tiff and nothing more.