"I was just joking": Ananya Panday to NCB on arranging drugs for Aryan Khan

Ananya Panday was called again for questioning by the NCB today. The young actress was summoned after a raid was conducted at her Mumbai home. There were reports of the NCB having found new leads with Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. There was also the mention of the star kid talking about drugs to an upcoming actress.

As per an India Today report, Ananya was grilled over her chats with Aryan Khan talking about drugs. But, the actress rubbished the claims and added that she has never supplied or consumed drugs. "Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs," ANI said.

Ananya's response to the NCB

"At one point in the conversation between Aryan Khan and Ananya Pandey, Aryan was talking to Ananya about ganja. Aryan was asking if there could be some 'jugaad' to arrange the weed," India Today reported an NCB official saying. It further states, "I will arrange" was Ananya's response to this. When the NCB confronted Ananya, she reportedly said, "I was just joking."

Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan meets Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan visited Aryan Khan in the Arthur road jail. The actor was hounded by the paparazzi and looked quite distressed. SRK met Aryan for briefly 15 minutes. It is said that both, Shah Rukh and Aryan broke down upon seeing each other. This was the first time Shah Rukh made a public appearance ever since his son's arrest.

Reema Kagti is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Aryan and the Khan family. She tweeted, "The NCB themselves have declared this in court. So with due respect, you can stand by and say nothing while a 23-year-old is harassed for being a famous Muslim man's son but I choose not to, thank you very much."