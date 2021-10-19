Aryan Khan is unable to adapt to jail conditions. The star kid has reportedly been shifted to a special barrack. Officials were worried about Khan's health and moved him to another cell. Aryan Khan and the others arrested with him are not in touch and not talking to each other, reports say. Aryan Khan's security has also been beefed up. He is being monitored constantly by the officials.

Aryan Khan security beefed up

There have been several reports claiming that NCB counseled Aryan Khan for several hours in their custody. It was also reported that Aryan Khan promised Sameer Wankhede that he would do something that makes him proud. A TOI report stated that Aryan promised to work for the development and betterment of the underprivileged and downtrodden.

Aryan's lawyer Manshinde reacts

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after they raided a cruise over drugs party. Aryan has been in custody since October 3 and his bail hearing has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Reasoning on behalf of Aryan Khan, his lawyer Satish Manshinde argued, "Khan was a special invitee as a member of Bollywood. The party organisers have also been intercepted. They are all connected with each other. Khan went to study abroad and returned only three-four weeks back. They are levelling very serious allegations against him. But it has to be supported with evidence... The court can look through the chats," he argued.

"What is to be seen is the recovery... They [NCB] have been interrogating two young boys on the premise that in the future they are going to consume 5 mg of charas... Is this what the department has come to? So it is not NCB's case that Khan was going to sell it in the ship... If he wants he can buy the entire ship," Manshinde had reasoned.