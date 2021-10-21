After Aryan Khan's bail plea was rejected for the fourth time, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting him. SRK visited the Arthur road jail for a brief meeting with Aryan Khan. The superstar was hounded by cameras and shutterbugs and looked quite distressed. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted ever since Aryan's arrest on October 2 in an alleged drug bust case.

NCB raids Mannat and Ananya Panday's home

There have also been the reports of a team of NCB officials reaching Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri's home – Mannat – to conduct a search operation. Another team of NCB officials also visited Ananya Panday's home to conduct raids.

Whether or not the actress was present at home during the raid remains unknown. This move came a day after NCB claimed of finding new pieces of evidence and chats in the drugs controversy.

Raid at Ananya Panday's home

There were reports of NCB accessing Aryan Khan's chats with an upcoming actress about drugs. Though there has been no confirmation on the name. There is also no clarity on whether or not the "upcoming actress" mentioned was Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday and Bhavana. Ananya is quite close to Aryan's sister – Suhana and the Panday family are quite close to the Khan family.

No sweets in Khan family

Aryan Khan's lawyer has now moved High Court with his bail plea. There have been reports of Gauri Khan instructing her cooks not to make anything sweet at their home till Aryan comes back.

The Khan family has stopped consumption of sugar as a mannat for the return of their son. Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Twinkle Khanna and many other celebs have come out in support of Aryan and the Khan family.