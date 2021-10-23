Ananya Panday's trouble doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. The actress was called in for questioning by the NCB after some alleged drugs chats with star kid Aryan Khan. As per reports, Ananya was reprimanded by the NCB official for reaching late for questioning. Ananya's chats have been the basis of her questioning.

Ananya reaches late

As per reports, Ananya Panday had agreed to arrange for some drugs for Aryan Khan. But, an India Today report states that the actress denied consuming or supplying drugs to anyone, in front of NCB. It further states that on being questioned about the particular chat, Ananya said that she was "joking". Ananya Panday arrived quite late to the NCB office and failed to reach on time.

As per reports, Ananya was reprimanded by the NCB head, who reportedly said that it was "not a production house." She was reminded that it was an office of the central agency and was asked to come on time. Ananya has again been called for questioning on Monday. NCB conducted a raid at Ananya Panday's home and reportedly seized her laptop and mobile.

Ananya - Aryan's friendship

Ananya was summoned soon after and has been called in for questioning. The diva appeared for questioning on both, Thursday and Friday. Ananya's father Chunky Panday also accompanied her. There have also been reports of Ananya breaking down in front of the family before heading to the NCB office.

Ananya happens to be a close friend of Suhana Khan. The Panday - Khan family are also quite close. At one point, Ananya had even called Shah Rukh Khan her "second dad".