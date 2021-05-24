Rajesh Khattar's wife Vandana Sajnani has revealed that they have used up all their savings. She has said that owing to no work and a lot of medical bills in the last two years, they have had to use up every penny. While Sanjana was dealing with postpartum depression after her son's birth last year, Rajesh braved a grave situation in the hospital and came out. Sanjana revealed that she got to do just one advertisement last year.

Vandana added that their savings were huge. But, owing to continuous no work and hospitalizations, those were completely exhausted. She added that her son had to be hospitalized in the ICU soon after birth. Rajesh Khattar and his father both were hospitalized and while his father couldn't make it, Rajesh himself had to come in the ambulance to perform his last rites. "Is baar bahut dhakka laga hai (It's a big jolt this time)," Vandana told the Quint.

"Here we're talking of loads of savings, as actors... loads of savings gone down only in hospitalizations for the whole of last year," she said. Sajnani further said that they have not worked for close to two years now. She added that all of their savings were exhausted in hospitalizations and the last two years of lockdown. Ishaan Khatter is the son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem. She was earlier married to Pankaj Kapur and had son Shahid Kapoor with him. Neelima and Rajesh called it quits after a few years of marriage and it was then that Rajesh Khattar married Vandana Sajnani.