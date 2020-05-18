Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur's divorce had been tragic. The couple got married in 1979 and within 6 years of their marraige, they were granted divorce in 1984. They had a son together, Shahid Kapoor, who was born in 1981.

Ten years later, Neelima again got married to Rajesh Khatter in 1991 and had a son, Ishaan Khatter, in 1995. However, her second marriage too was short-lived and they got divorced in 2001. She then later got married to Raza Ali Khan in 2004 and again got separated from her husband in 2009.

Since then, Neelima had been co-parenting her kids Shahid and Ishaan with their respective fathers. And now after so many years of ups and downs, Neelima recently talked about her divorce with Pankaj Kapur.

"I would like to say that I didn't decide to separate. It's a fact. He moved on and it was a difficult thing for me to stomach but he also had his reasons. We had been friends for a long time. I think I was 15 years old when I became friends with him. He had very good reasons and I understood it," Neelima Azeem told Pinkvilla in an interview.

She further added, "When there's a break-up, which is called divorce, it is painful for both. There was a lot of friendship and attachment but there was heartbreak. It's alright. He's very well settled with his family today and I wish him well."

Neelima further revealed that her son Shahid had stood by her like a pillar of strength that helped her raise her children as a single mother. "He gave me an insurmountable belief in life. I was young so I was able to do it again. It took time though, it took me about a couple of years, but then I was fine," she said.