Chris Pratt isn't letting the quarantine keep him from keeping busy. Reportedly, just days after returning as Andy Dwyer in the Parks and Recreation special, Chris Pratt is returning to the small screen with a brand new Amazon Studios series.

The Amazon show will be his first role since Parks and Rec ended. Chris Pratt has reportedly signed on star in The Terminal List, adapted from the best-selling 2018 novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

Chris Pratt has made quite a career for himself in Hollywood. After years of being on the sidelines. Chris is now one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

He has had quite a run with a string of hits like the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and the Jurassic World franchise.

Chris Pratt however, isn't putting all his eggs in one basket it seems. Like many other A-list actors, Chris seems to be exploring the opportunities that streaming provides.

Apparently, Pratt himself secured the rights to Carr's book The Terminal List, and brought it to his The Magnificent Seven remake director Antoine Fuqua, who is slated to direct the pilot and executive produce.

The book was Carr's debut novel and the first in a trilogy, which he wrote after a 20-year career as an active-duty Navy SEAL before retiring from active duty in 2016.

Pratt will portray James Reese, a character whose Navy SEAL team finds themselves in an ambush after a covert mission.

Reese can't seem to trust his memories and when new evidence about the ambush is discovered, Reese finds that his family's life is in danger as shadowy forces surround him.

The plot doesn't sound too original, but we'll have to wait and see what Chris does with it.