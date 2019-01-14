After going public about his feelings for Katherine Schwarzenegger on her birthday, Chris Pratt has finally made it official that the two will be marrying soon.

By posting a photo on Instagram, Chris Pratt goes, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you."

After seeing the post, all Pratt fans are going are showering him with congratulation messages.

"Congratulations. I am happy for you," said a heartbroken user.

Marvel fans are also not stepping behind from posting their tongue in cheek comments, "gamora just died bro," a user posted.

While another one commented, "Don't f**k this up like you f****d up the universe mate."

Chris Pratt has been in a relationship with Katherine from the second half of 2018. He also helped her recently move out of her Santa Monica house. Now, whether they will be living together is still not confirmed. Who knows?