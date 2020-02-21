Chris Pratt has faced many adversaries and seen many weird things in his roles. But it looks like the "Jurassic World" actor bizarre experience while shooting "The Tomorrow War" just might take the cake.

Chris Pratt told the story in full on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying he was shooting the upcoming film "The Tomorrow War" in Iceland on an actual glacier when he heard some bone-chilling news. "We shot on a glacier that has never before been shot on," he said. "A couple weeks before, a couple had been found in a fissure that had fallen down."

Chris went on to say that the couple had been been there for over 80 years, and sadly, they didn't make it. They were fully preserved in their glacier hiking clothes from 1930 or 1940. They had their supplies and rations. They were lovers and they fell down in a hole and just went missing and just recently were found," Pratt added.

Chris Pratt is on a promotional spree for his movie Onward, an animated feature he stars in with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland. Reportedly, "The Tomorrow War" will hit theaters this Christmas and will feature Pratt in the sci-fi war project under the helm of Adam McKay.

The story reportedly involves a future society that is under attack by an alien species. Under some level of desperation, the humans decide they must draft an army of soldiers from the past to help save the day. The film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons, and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Chris Pratt shot to fame with his role in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. He is set to reprise his role for the "Jurassic World" franchise.