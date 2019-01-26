It seems like Chris Pratt is not shying away from any of his future plans with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Although, in the past sources have confirmed how Chris and Katherine are eagerly waiting to get married and start a family, but now Chris has confirmed all those speculations.

In a recent interview to ET, for the press day of Lego 2, the 39- year old actor sat down with Elizabeth Banks to discuss the movie. In the middle, when the interviewer asked him about his future plans with Katherine, with whom he got engaged recently, Chris opened up a lot about his relationship.

"The future? Oh. Lots of kids," Chris said in the interview. The Guardians of the Galaxy star became very candid and revealed plans on how he intends to go forward to accommodate that large family.

"Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life," is what Chris wants his work mantra to be. "I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he added.

That means he will be doing fewer films from here on.

Pratt, who was previously married to Anna Faris, has a six- year old son with her, named Jack. A source has previously revealed that Jack was getting along very well with Chris's new found love.

In fact, Chris was the one who broke the news to Anna about his engagement to Katherine. When she heard about it, she was all praises for her ex-husband. And, apparently, Anna had predicted that this would happen soon, she said, "I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other."

A source revealed to HollywoodLife that even Katherine shares the same enthusiasm with Chris about starting a family. The source said, "Surely [Katherine] wants to have her dream wedding with her dream man but she is very eager to start a family." The source further added, "So don't be one bit surprised if you see her with a bump a few months after they get hitched."

Hmm.. seems like Chris Pratt and Katherine have found that happiness finally.