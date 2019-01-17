Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Anna Faris will be officiating Chris Pratt's wedding? That would be so cool. Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are pretty cool exes. But this would be a whole other level of coolness if Anna Faris officiated Chris Pratt's wedding.

Reportedly their divorce was made official just two months ago but there seems to be nothing but love and mutual admiration between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. It is being reported that The 42-year-old Mom actress took to her podcast Unqualified on Monday to reveal that her 39-year-old actor ex texted her after popping the question to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Anna Faris explained: 'Chris texted me this morning and he was like, "I proposed to Katherine last night."

'And I was like, "Ahh, that's amazing."'

The House Bunny actress obviously has a good sense of humour as she jokingly offered to officiate the ceremony. She said: 'And I texted him back like, "I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister." I'm not very good at it... '

Anna apparently proved that there are no hard feelings with her former partner as she said: 'I'm so happy for them. 'I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other.'

On the same day Faris hit Instagram to comment one day after the Avengers star shared that he had popped the question to Katherine Schwarzenegger after just seven months of dating. The Mom actress gushed 'I'm so happy for you both!! Congratulations!' she wrote on his post on Monday.

It is known that Anna and Chris, split up in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and have remained friendly exes.