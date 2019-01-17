'Avengers' actor Chris Pratt and his fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger delighted fans with their recent engagement announcement. The couple is planning to wed later this year, however, they already have babies on their mind.

A source close to the lovebirds revealed to Hollywood Life, "This relationship is the real deal. They can't wait to get married and they are so much in love and that undoubtedly leads to the question of kids and they want to have kids together. Katherine still has some time on her hands when it comes to all that, but she would love to start soon and would highly consider more than one."

Chris is already dad to six-year-old Jack with former wife, Anna Faris. "And Chris is on board. Not only is he very excited to be a father again he is now in a great place in his own career to make it that much easier since he knows the drill of what it takes to be a father. They both are excited to get to that part of their relationship. It will be very special."

Reportedly, Katherine gets along well with Jack and has bonded with him quite a bit. To make thing even easier, Chris and Katherine share a good relationship with Pratt's ex, Anna Faris and her boyfriend, Michael Barrett.

Although their divorce was made official just two months ago, there seems to be nothing but love and mutual admiration between Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. The 42-year-old actress took to her podcast Unqualified on Monday to reveal that her 39-year-old actor ex texted her after popping the question to Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Anna Faris explained: 'Chris texted me this morning and he was like, "I proposed to Katherine last night."

'And I was like, "Ahh, that's amazing."'

The actress obviously has a good sense of humour as she jokingly offered to officiate the ceremony. She said: 'And I texted him back like, "I just wanted to remind you I'm an ordained minister." I'm not very good at it... '

Anna went on to say, 'I'm so happy for them. 'I knew that it was gonna happen and I love her and I love him and I'm just so happy that they found each other.'