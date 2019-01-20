Jungle Cruise movie star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the most celebrated personalities of this generation. The actor has had quite a successful 2018 in terms of movies and their box-office collections. Now, The Rock has shown interest in doing a crossover movie that will show him fighting none other than Thor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Superhero movies fans love crossover films. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman fans are eagerly waiting if they get to see a crossover movie featuring Deadpool and Wolverine. As of now, Hugh Jackman has stated that he is not going to reprise his role of Logan but fans should not be disappointed as there might be a different crossover movie that might excite them.

Dwayne Johnson has challenged his friend Chris Hemsworth to a showdown between their respective characters from Fast & Furious and Avengers. If this happens, which is obviously a joke by Johnson, then fans will get to see a fight between Thor and Luke Hobbs.

At NBC's The Titan Games, which is created and hosted by Dwayne Johnson, the Skyscraper movie star stated that his close friend Chris Hemsworth enjoys wearing his Thor costume from the Marvel Universe. To a cheering audience, Johnson then asked, "How about we make a Thor and Fast & Furious movie, you guys want to do that?"

Not only this, Dwayne Johnson has ideas for an action sequence going down between Thor and Hobbs. As per The Rock, in the supposed crossover movie, Thor will come flying in from sky but will be stopped by Hobbs, who is, in fact, the real God of Thunder.

"Box office gold, hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor. You're welcome, Chris. He's gonna text me later."

Hey I specialize in big, crazy ideas for the world to enjoy..& a movie where it's the God of Thunder @ChrisHemsworth vs that big, brown, bald, tattooed, tequila drinker fella. U guys ready to see that? #ThorHitsTheFloor #BoxOfficeGold I’m calling Kevin Feige to make this happen. pic.twitter.com/8toil0UrwJ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 18, 2019

Sharing the clip, Dwayne Johnson tweeted that he is going to ask Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige to make this crossover movie that will feature Thor and Luke Hobbs.

After Dwayne Johnson's statment went viral, fans started to imagine what kind of crossover movie it would be that will feature both Chris Hemsworth and Johnson. Well, to put all the speculations to rest, Avengers: Endgame movie star Chris trolled The Rock by a simple tweet. Check out that below:

.@TheRock When you say Thor hits the floor I assume you mean the dance floor right? A remake of dirty dancing?! Mate I’m in!! #Nobodyputsrockinthecorner pic.twitter.com/OOK1vMyA45 — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 19, 2019

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth have been friends for a long time. After the phenomenal success of Avengers: Infinity War, Johnson congratulated him after Hemsworth shared a video while exercising.

In his professional endeavor, the 46-year-old Dwayne Johnson is currently filming for Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. In the upcoming action film, he will share the screen with Jason Statham and Vanessa Kirby. The movie is distributed by Universal Pictures and is being directed by David Leitch.