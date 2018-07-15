With the release of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp,' a whole new segment of superhero movies has opened up for all the Marvel movie fans. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson also returned this July with yet another action-thriller film 'Skyscraper.' The upcoming months are again filled with some super classic movies and here's list of five trailers from this week that one should defiantly check out.

A Simple Favor:

Directed by Paul Feig, A Simple Favor is based on the novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. The story centers on three small-town characters - a female blogger Stephanie Ward (Anna Kendrick), her best friend Emily Nelson (played by Blake Lively), and Nelson's husband Sean (played by Hendry Golding). The story takes a thrilling turn when Emily suddenly disappears.

Many are even speculating the film will follow the premises of award-winning films like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train. Check out the recently released trailer -

The film is scheduled to release on September 14, 2018.

Mary Queen of Scots:

Mary Queen of Scots features Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie as Mary and Queen Elizabeth I respectively. The film is based on the biographical book My Heart is My Own: The Life of Mary Queen of Scots by John Guy.

The movie is scheduled for a December release.

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween:

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween is a horror comedy directed by Ari Sandel and is a sequel to the 2015 film Goosebumps.

The 2015 film follows the story of teenagers who teams up with the daughter of a young adult horror author R. L. Stine (played by Jack Black). Stine and his daughter's lives change after his imaginary demons become a reality and are set free on their small town of Delaware. The movie was made against a budget of $84 million and grossed a staggering $150 million worldwide. The film's visual effects were appreciated by several movie critics.

Goosebumps 2 is scheduled to be released on October 12, 2018.

Colette:

The period drama film, Colette is directed by Wash Westmoreland. The biographical drama is based upon the life of the French novelist Colette and will feature Keira Knightley in the title role.

The story will follow the life of Colette who was raised in a small country village and marries a dominating Parisian, fourteen years her senior. Her husband forces her to write books that would be published under his name. The conflict of interests and lack of recognition for her work frustrates Colette who subsequently finds solace with Marquise de Belbeuf.

Along with Knightley, the film will feature Dominic West as Colette's dominating husband, Aiysha Hart as French singer Polaire, and Denise Gough as sculptor Mathilde de Morny.

Colette received broad appreciation during its screening at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. In the US, the film will release on September 21, 2018.

Wonder Park:

This Spanish-American animated adventure film revolves around a girl named June, who finds an amusement park filled with rides and talking animals. She will instantly realize the entire Wonder Park has come out of her imagination and is the only one who can prevent the animals from going away.

David Feiss, who has worked on movies like Minions, Despicable Me 3, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation has helmed the project.

The film is distributed by Paramount Pictures and will release in March 2019.