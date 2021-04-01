Marvel fans you may now relax. Chris Evans has come to rescue the Marvel franchise again, and this time he is going to do more than just kill Thanos and bring back those who died in the blip.

For quite some time Marvel has been in talks to bring back Chris Evans to reprise his role. The writers of Marvel Cinematic Universe have had a tough time bringing in a timeline with which they could bring back Steve Rodgers who had retired to his old lifestyle in the final sequence of Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans is expected to be the saving grace of Disney Hotstar's latest television mini-series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. International Business Times has received inside information on possibilities of a cross over with Marvel's Agent Carter, Wandavision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. At present, the makers are planning another blockbuster theatrical film, directed by the Russo Brothers, however, at present due to the pandemic situation that has caused theatres to shut down worldwide, there are chances that this might just end up as a web-series with nine episodes.

Captain America and Wandavision connection

In WandaVision, we noticed Wanda created a parallel universe, where she created Vision from her own magic. Along with Marvel magic, the web series has also paid tribute to various television content that has played on the small screen over the years, such as Full House, The Office, to name a few. Wanda's alternate dimension of reality had caused real panic in the West View. SHIELD, will lay a trap to bring back Steve Rodgers, or at least create a dummy of Captain America who would approach Wanda. The SHEILD would then use the dummy to lure her to prison for superheroes.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY | DISCLAIMER

THIS ARTICLE IS A WORK OF FICTION AND INTENDED TO BE HUMOUROUS AND SATIRICAL ON THE OCCASSION OF APRIL FOOL'S DAY. READERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO CONFUSE THEM WITH REAL INCIDENTS. ANY ACTION YOU TAKE UPON THE INFORMATION YOU FIND IN THIS ARTICLE IS STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES AND/OR DAMAGES, THE CONTENT MUST BE PERCEIVED AS INTENDED.- FOR HUMOUR ONLY.