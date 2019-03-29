The hype train to the Avengers: Endgame station is gathering steam and it seems that the movie's stars have begun shoveling coal.

Reportedly Chris Evans has addressed the persistent rumors that his character Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, is killed off. Apparently, since Endgame represents the last movie of his Marvel contract, which spanned seven films, many are curious if Rogers will die in this movie, which Evans joked about a few times in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

When the reporter tries to change the subject and abruptly tells the 37 year old actor to tell him the ending to Avengers: Endgame, he played rather coy.

'Yeah, I wish I could,' Evans began. 'Uh, it's — I mean — it's a good one. It's a real good one. I saw, like, the first hour of it.'

When the reporter asks, 'So you watched it up to the point where Cap dies?' the actor decided to play along and keep the jokes coming.

'Right, exactly,' he added, before joking about how he dies. 'After I die by Tony's hand, I just said, You know what? I can't watch this.'

Okay, Chris you don't even joke about something like that. Apparently, the reporter clarified that he was joking. 'I can't believe they even cut together a trailer, because so much of it is a visual spoiler. You'll see. A lot of the characters have-'

The actor apparently stopped himself and then covered his mouth, adding, ' Probably shouldn't have even said that.'

Apparently, after contemplating what he could actually say about the movie, he said, 'Man. This one's really good. I choked up like three times.'

When asked if he choked up because, 'Cap dies,' he continued to joke about his beloved character's supposed demise. 'Right. It's hard. Seeing my own death,' he said, while laughing.

Chris Evans will reprise his role as the famed Avenger in Avengers: Endgame which is set to hit theatres in April.