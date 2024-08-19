Choreographer held for sexual assault of Nagaland woman in Bengaluru

Karnataka Police arrested the accused who sexually assaulted a young woman from Nagaland, in Bengaluru, on the pretext of offering her lift.

DCP South East, Saraah Fathima, stated on Monday that 24-year-old Mukheshwaran aka Mukesh, a resident of SR Nagar in Adugodi has been arrested in this connection. The accused was nabbed from his residence at Adugodi in Bengaluru based on the statements of the victim and verification of CCTV footage.

The accused, a choreographer, has no criminal background. Further investigation in the case is on, DCP Sarah Fathima stated.

According to police, the incident took place under the HSR Layout police station on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday when the student was returning after partying at a pub in Koramangala.

The victim, a final year BCA graduate, is being treated at a hospital. The woman had resisted the attempt of sexual assault by the accused leaving scratches all over his face.

The preliminary investigation has confirmed that the victim was in an inebriated state. The police formed five teams to nab the accused.

The police stated that the woman was returning to Chandapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru after attending a get together party in a pub in Koramangala locality. She was travelling in a car with her friends. On Hosur Main Road, the car had collided with an auto following which an altercation broke out between the auto driver and one of her friends who was driving the vehicle.

After seeing the police arriving at the spot, the victim in a state of shock alighted the car and without informing her friends left the place after pleading with a bike rider to give her a lift. On the way, she got down from that bike and boarded another bike to reach her house, the police sources said.

The bike rider took her to an isolated place near the truck parking region on Hosur Service Road and taking advantage of the situation sexually assaulted her. The victim had sent an emergency message to her friend in a state of shock. The friend informed others and tracked the location of the victim.

The victim was found naked behind a truck. Her friends had noticed a stranger standing in the spot and when they tried to question him, he fled. The friends had admitted her to a hospital in Bommasandra.

(With inputs from IANS)