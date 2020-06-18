Actress Meghana Raj is yet to recover from the grief over the sudden demise of her husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. She has shared an emotional message and rare photo 10 days after his death.

Meghana Raj and Chiranjeevi Sarja knew each other for many years. They fell in love with each other after they were paired for the Kannada movie Aatagara in 2015. After dating each other for three years, the couple got married with their parents' consent. Little did the actress know about the impending tragedy, which she celebrated her second wedding anniversary with her husband on May 2.

Chiranjeevi Sarja suffered heart attack on June 7 and breathed his last a private hospital in Bangalore. It was a shock for Meghana Raj, who is pregnant with his first child. She was inconsolable, as she grieved his death. It was reported that she was not taking food for some days after his death and it had raised serious concerns about her yet-to-be born kid. Several fans had requested her to get over his demise.

Finally, Meghana Raj took to her Twitter account today (June 18) to share a rare and unseen photo and an emotional message, in which she says that she can't describe what he means for her. She feels that he is around her like a guardian angel. She hopes to bring him back to earth as their child. She can't wait hold him and see his smile lighting up her room. Her words will bring tears in eyes of anyone, who reads it.

Here is Meghana Raj's complete emotional message on Chiranjeevi Sarja:

CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru. An unfathomable pain shoots through my soul everytime I see the door and you don't walk in shouting "I am home". There is a sinking feeling in my heart when I can't touch you every minute of everyday. Like a thousand deaths, slow and painful. But then, like a magic spell I feel you around me. Every time I feel weak, you are around me like a GUARDIAN ANGEL. You love me so much that you just couldn't leave me behind alone, could you? Our little one is your precious gift to me-a symbol of OUR LOVE- and I am eternally grateful to you for this SWEET MIRACLE. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our CHILD. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side. You will live as long as I breathe. You are in me. I LOVE YOU.