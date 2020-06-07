In a shocking development, young Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died of heart attack at a private hospital on Sunday afternoon. The news about his sudden death has shocked and saddened his fans.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is one of the most cheerful and talented actors and he was healthy with chiseled physic. He was reportedly having lunch with his family members in the afternoon on Sunday when he faced breathing problems. He was immediately rushed to Sagar Apolo Hosptial in Bengaluru. The 39-year-old actor reportedly breathed his last, while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Chiranjeevi Sarja is the brother of Dhruva Sarja, nephew of Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran Kannada actor Shakti Prasad. He made his acting debut with the 2009 Kannada film Vayuputra, which got him Innovative Film Award for Best Debut (Male). With his first movie becoming hit with the audience, there was no lookback for this talented actor, who went on to star in over 20 flicks.

He was one of the busiest Kannada actors and he had four big-ticket projects in his kitty. He had completed the shooting for Rajamarthanda before the lockdown, while the filming of his movies like April, Ranam and Kshatriya is still pending. He is too young to die and his death has created a vied in the Kannada film industry.

Chiranjeevi Sarja fell in low with actress Meghana Raj and after dating each other for some time, the couple got engaged in October 2017. The couple, who married on May 2, 2018, celebrated their wedding anniversary last month.

The news about his death came as a rude shock to all his fans on Sunday evening. Many of them could not digest the fact that he is no more. Some of them took to Twitter to share their grief over his sudden demise. Here are some of their comments.

Adarsh Hegde @adarshhal

Sandalwood Actor Shri Chiranjeevi Sarja no more... He passed way due to Heart attack just a few moments ago. He was admitted to the hospital...!!! Om Shanti... He was a very talented actor. Sad that at such a young age we lost him.. #ChiranjeeviSarja

Bharath kumar @Bharath44700399

R.I.P CHIRANJEEVI SARJA SIR we miss u a lot GOD IS VERY CRUEL a great actor is no more we miss u a lot sir kannada film industry always remembers u sir

Chethan @m_chethan007

Shocking and Unbelievable Rest in Peace #ChiranjeeviSarja #RipChiranjeeviSarja

Sagar Manasu @SagarManasu