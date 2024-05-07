The political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is abuzz with excitement as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) join forces for the upcoming elections to defeat the YSRCP. But all eyes are on Pawan Kalyan's Janasena party, which has garnered considerable attention and support.

In a surprising turn of events, the world of Tollywood, once known for discussions about box office hits and movie reviews, has now become deeply intertwined with politics. Celebrities from the film industry are stepping onto the political stage, utilizing their massive fan bases to sway crucial votes. Pawan Kalyan, the leader of Jana Sena, is making the most of his immense popularity among fans. His campaign has seen a surge in supporters, with his loyal fans actively participating in political activities to bolster his chances.

Notable figures from the Mega compound family, like Mega Star Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej have thrown their weight behind Pawan Kalyan's bid for the Pithapuram assembly constituency. They are rallying behind Pawan Kalyan's cause. Meanwhile, what caught everyone's attention is that even Nani, has expressed his support for Pawan Kalyan, wishing him success in his political journey.

Taking to Twitter, Nani wrote, "Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru, as you are about to face the big battle of politics, I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you, and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir ."

Furthermore, actors from the popular television show Jabardasth are also actively working to shape public opinion in favor of Pawan Kalyan. With Tollywood stars throwing their weight behind Pawan Kalyan, the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a unique convergence of entertainment and politics, promising an intriguing battle for power in the upcoming elections.