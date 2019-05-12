Director Vamshi Paidipally and musician Devi Sri Prasad were thrilled to receive surprise calls from megastar Chiranjeevi, who appreciated their works and the weekend agriculture concept in Maharshi.

Along with many fans, some celebs were also waiting for the release of Maharshi. They watched the film on the first day and shared their reviews on the movie on social media. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi was also one among those excited celebs. But since he is not active on social media, he directly made phone calls to director Vamshi Paidipally and Devi Sri Prasad after watching hit and lauded their efforts.

Vamshi Paidipally and Devi Sri Prasad, who never expected such a thing, were surprised to receive the megastar's calls. It was great way to start the day with the energies generated by the appreciations from Chiranjeevi. Soon after getting his calls, both of the addressed the media and gushed their excitement.

Talking to media, Vamshi Paidipally told, "I got a call in the morning from an unknown number and when I received it, I got shocked to hear the voice of Megastar Chiranjeevi. He spoke about more than five minutes and this gave me goose bumps. Chiranjeevi told me to save my number much to my surprise."

Vamsi Paidipally revealed Chiranjeevi was impressed with the concept of weekend agriculture in Maharshi. He lauded Mahesh Babu's performance and his role of businessman, who left the job of world' largest MNC to start farming. He also praised other actors and technicians for their good works.

Recently, Dil Raju had said Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari was released in theatres on May 9 and it is one of the biggest hits for Ashwini Dutt, who has co-produced Maharshi. Hence, they finalized the same date for Maharshi. Vamshi said, "I had goosebumps on receiving Chiranjeevi's call this morning. It was on May 9 that Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari released. I am glad Maharshi too arrived on May 9.

Speaking to the media, Devi Sri Prasad said, "It's very great of him to mention each scene during his call to me. Chiranjeevi garu recalled many dialogues during the course of the phone call. He is especially spellbound by the issue of farmers and weekend agriculture that the film talks about."