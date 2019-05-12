The weekend farming concept featured in Mahesh Babu's Maharshi has started making an impact on the lives of the common people and also inspired many of them to take up #AgricultureChallenge.

Mahesh Babu is a popular Telugu actor, who is known for his commercial entertainer films. But of late, he is picking up message-oriented films, which bring transformation in society. His recent movies like Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane have brought great impacts and inspired many to do social service. His latest out Maharshi is another such attempt, which has started yielding results days after it hit screens.

The Indian agriculture sector is facing many problems, which have led some farmers to commit suicide, which is one of the most burning issues of the country. Mahesh Babu decided to explore the farmers' problems through his 25th movie Maharshi, which has struck a chord with many film gores. "Farmers don't need sympathy...They need our respect." It is the most popular dialogue from the movie.

Maharshi has made many realize how important is the weekend farming and it can make a huge difference to the lives of farmers. After watching the film, some people have already headed to villages and started helping the farmers in different activities of agriculture. They took to Twitter to their photos and videos with a hashtag #AgricultureChallenge, which is currently trending on the social media.

Interestingly, some celebs are also inspired by Maharshi. Madhura Sreedhar Reddy tweeted, "Farmers don't need sympathy...They need our respect!. Such a wonderful thought by #Maharshi makers! Appreciate @urstrulyMahesh garu, @directorvamshi garu and Dil Raju Garu for taking up farmers issue genuinely. I really loved the concept of #WeekendFarming! Because I do! .

Mahesh Babu was thrilled to see massive impact and inspiration of Maharshi on the general public. He responded to Madhura Sreedhar and Amit's post and wrote, "#Maharshi... Blockbusters are always special but when the motive of your film impacts & inspire lives the feeling is immeasurable... @directorvamshi #AgricultureChallenge #FarmerIsKing."

Mahesh Babu added, "#WeekendAgriculture has caught up now & this is the beginning for a great future... not just for our generation but for generations to come... Big thumbs up to people like @madhurasreedhar & @amit5284sajane for taking this great initiative on their shoulders. "

శివానంద్ రెడ్డి ™‏ @mr__shivanand

Always fond of rural lifestyle. But a bit shy or feeling of embarrassment always stopped me. With #Maharshi showing Agri in a glorified way, now I got confidence to do what I like. (In below pics I'm spending some quality time in fields) Thanku @urstrulyMahesh @directorvamshi

Prakash Dasari‏ @PrakashDasarii

The Farmer is the only man in our Economy who buys Everything at retail, sells Everything at Wholesale, and Pays the Freight Both Ways." I'm pro to Say my Father is a Farmer #weekendAgriculture #Maharshi inspire thank you @urstrulyMahesh sir @directorvamshi

Vijay prakash‏ @vijiitd

At one point in time no one talks about box office collections . The important thing is only impact that made in society makes difference . I think SSMB is the torch bearer & the one who creates difference with each of his work #Maharshi #MaharshiEpicBlockbuster

Viswateja‏ @viswate79136728

The real journey starts now sir....#weekendAgriculture #Maharshi this movie is going to inspire a lot of people... People are crazy about that heart touching concept....

Mahesh‏ @urstrulymahii

So Happy to see that the concept of #Maharshi inspired many people #Superstar always inspires us with his movies no other actor can bring these type of concepts and inspires to make them real other than @urstrulyMahesh #EpicBlockbusterMaharshi #WeekendAgriculture

UrstrulyMouli‏ @mouli_mr