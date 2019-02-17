Megastar Chiranjeevi is said to be angry with his son, mega power star Ram Charan, for sacrificing his remuneration to compensate the loss suffered by the distributors of Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR).

Vinaya Vidheya Rama, which is directed by Boyapati Srinu, had huge hype and expectations before its release but failed to impress the audience and critics, who were upset with its outdated plot. Days after it hit the screens, Ram Charan took to his Facebook account to apologise to his fans for failing to live up to their expectations.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama is a big-ticket movie made on a whopping budget of Rs 75 crore and its theatrical rights were sold for a record price of Rs 90 crore. Released in theatres on January 11, the movie got a good opening at the box office, but its negative word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama has reportedly collected Rs 94 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime run. The movie is said to have earned Rs 63 crore for its distributors, who have suffered a huge loss of Rs 27 crore, which is 30 per cent of their investments. Generous actor Ram Charan went on to give a part of his remuneration to compensate their losses.

But Ram Charan's decision is said to have not gone down well with his father Chiranjeevi. The megastar, who is known for not losing his cool on anyone, is said to have expressed anger against his son. According to him, a few distributors suffered minimal losses and there was no need for Ram Charan to give up a part of his remuneration. His act may set a bad precedent in the film industry.

However, mega fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie Sye Raa Narasihma Reddy, which is directed by Surender Reddy. The actor is currently wrapping up its shoot. On the other hand, Ram Charan joined SS Rajamouli for the shooting of his next film RRR after the release of Vinaya Vidheya Rama. This duo's film is also one among the highly-awaited Telugu movies.