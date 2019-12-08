Megastar Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan paid their tribute to mega-fan Noor Mohammed aka Noor Bhai, who passed away recently. As a mark of respect, Geetha Arts delayed the release date announcement of the teaser of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (AVPL).

The mega family has millions of fans across the globe. Some of them are close to the family too. Noor Mohammed was one of such fans. He was recently admitted to a hospital, where he breathed his last. His sudden demise was a great shock to the family members. Some of them visited his house to offer condolences to his bereaved family and pay last tributes to his departed soul.

Ram Charan, who is currently busy shooting SS Rajamouli's movie RRR, took to Facebook to express his sadness over Noor Mohammed's death. The mega power star wrote, "Fans are family. will truly miss our beloved family member Noor Mohammad Ji. His positivity & helping nature set a benchmark for the young generation. May you rest in pace."

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo team postponed the announcement of its teaser release date. Geetha Arts tweeted, "Demise of a fan is like losing an extended family member. Noor Bhai was like family to all of us. Due to unforeseen circumstances, we don't feel that this is the time for any fancy announcements. We will surely update details about #AlaVaikunthapurramulooTeaser soon. #RIPNoorBhai."

Later, megastar Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun took a break from the shooting of 152nd film and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, respectively, to visit Noor Mohammad's residence. The photos featuring both offering condolences to his family are creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Many Tollywood fans have also offered their condolences on Twitter for the sudden demise of Noor Bhai. Some of them shared his rare and unseen pictures with Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Allu Sirish. These photos have gone viral and created a lot of buzz on social media.

